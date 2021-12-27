Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Cap Tops $474,941.61

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $474,941.61 and approximately $651.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.19 or 0.07943390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,020.15 or 0.99890016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00072954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

