Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $9,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

HHC opened at $98.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 1.45. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

