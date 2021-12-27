Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $34.13 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,122 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $34,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $145.10 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

