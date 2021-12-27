Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $497.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $122,847.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

