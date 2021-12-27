Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after buying an additional 382,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $158.85 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.83.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.