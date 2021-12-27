Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after acquiring an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after acquiring an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after acquiring an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $2,913,392. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

