Sentinel Price Tops $0.0175 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $109.31 million and $3.35 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,840,836,210 coins and its circulating supply is 6,238,007,540 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

