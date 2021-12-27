Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $71.25 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $71.25 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

