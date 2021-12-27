Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,352,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

