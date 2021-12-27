Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $183.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

