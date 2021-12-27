Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.4% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 122,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.7% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $606,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $99.34 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.