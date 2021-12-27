Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,371 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 461.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

