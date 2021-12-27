Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,628 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.7% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $62.55 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

