Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $153.01 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $278.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

