Sepio Capital LP Acquires 532 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 231.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 53.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software stock opened at $145.57 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 2.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on U. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $350,161.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $27,233,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.