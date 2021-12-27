Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerner by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $91.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.48. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

