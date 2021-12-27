SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 71,696 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 71,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BRC opened at $53.80 on Monday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

