SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 140,430 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 411.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,430 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NMI by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in NMI by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NMI by 20.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NMI by 103,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in NMI by 47.9% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

