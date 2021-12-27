SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 47,193 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 517.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 131.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Community Bank System stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

