SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 785.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after buying an additional 2,369,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after buying an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,584,000 after buying an additional 119,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TEGNA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

