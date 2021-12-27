SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 28,897 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $545,879,000 after buying an additional 144,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $343,136,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,920,000 after buying an additional 346,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,147,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,758,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $151.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.45 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,440 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

