SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 278,478 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 278,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

Cigna stock opened at $225.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.12 and a 200 day moving average of $217.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.