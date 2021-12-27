SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 162,726 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in Allegion by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 85,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Mizuho began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

