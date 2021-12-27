Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,545 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 263,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52,805 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

