Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $295,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $7,479,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,753 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $81.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.37. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $82.61.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The company had revenue of $381.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

