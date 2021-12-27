Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

