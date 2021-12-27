Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

