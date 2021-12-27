Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $1,455,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NYSE:NUE opened at $114.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

