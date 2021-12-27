Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 56,448 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,448 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $62.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

