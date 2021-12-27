Shell Asset Management Co. Has $13.20 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $112.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

