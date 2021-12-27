Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,859 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $666.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.95. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $670.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.