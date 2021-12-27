Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,040 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $221.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.80. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.