Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.78 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $62.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $63.05 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $58.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $245.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $261.43 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $265.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

