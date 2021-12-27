Showcase (SHO) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $200,994.93 and $78,795.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00063139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.73 or 0.07891801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00075203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,380.60 or 0.99585494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00053323 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

