Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.46.
NASDAQ SGTX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 336,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 97,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
