Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ SGTX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 336,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 34,806 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 97,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

