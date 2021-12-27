Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $66.54 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.