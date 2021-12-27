Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 9.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.0% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $420,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $635.71 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

