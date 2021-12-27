Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $386,000 Investment in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,186,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $2,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

U stock opened at $145.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

