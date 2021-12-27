Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNL opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

