Signaturefd LLC Has $53,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,318,000 after acquiring an additional 365,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $143.88 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.32.

