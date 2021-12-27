Signaturefd LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 96.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

