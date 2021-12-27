Signaturefd LLC Has $64,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 52.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ambev by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ambev by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Ambev by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.74 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

