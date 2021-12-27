Signaturefd LLC Invests $50,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.77.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,812,031 shares of company stock worth $413,262,802. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $148.14 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.39. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a PE ratio of 185.18.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

