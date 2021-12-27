Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $70,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.85.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $205.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

