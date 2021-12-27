Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 135,238 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $48,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,258 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 39,991 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,761 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $92.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.25. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $92.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

