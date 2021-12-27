Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 103,532 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,119,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $43.09 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

