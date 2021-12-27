Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $85.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.60.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
NYSE:SKY opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.98. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
