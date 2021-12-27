Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $85.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:SKY opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.98. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

