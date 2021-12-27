Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 962,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $57,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $96,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $76.21 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.98.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.