Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 1,601 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

