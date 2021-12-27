Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys Shares of 5,306 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,443,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,564,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,541,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $44.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

